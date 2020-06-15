202 Washington Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Conveniently located and nicely appointed 2 bd. house w/ garage & yard! - ***APPROVAL PENDING***

Charming 2 bedroom home with a few choice features that set it apart from the norm. Bright & cheery living room with a handsome brick hearth fireplace to augment the gas wall furnace. Well-equipped kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plus plenty of cabinet space. Both bedrooms are well-proportioned and have ample closet space. Attached 1-car garage features a dedicated laundry room with alternate exterior access. Step out back and enjoy the cozy covered patio leading into the yard. Convenient location with easy access to shopping, schools, & transportation.



Selzer Property Management

Realty World Selzer Realty

425 S. Orchard Ave. #B

Ukiah, CA 95482

(707) 468-0411

www.selzerproperties.com

DRE# 00977990



