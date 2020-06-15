All apartments in Ukiah
Find more places like 202 Washington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ukiah, CA
/
202 Washington Ave.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

202 Washington Ave.

202 Washington Avenue · (707) 468-0411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ukiah
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

202 Washington Avenue, Ukiah, CA 95482

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Conveniently located and nicely appointed 2 bd. house w/ garage & yard! - ***APPROVAL PENDING***
Please contact management office for additional information.

Charming 2 bedroom home with a few choice features that set it apart from the norm. Bright & cheery living room with a handsome brick hearth fireplace to augment the gas wall furnace. Well-equipped kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plus plenty of cabinet space. Both bedrooms are well-proportioned and have ample closet space. Attached 1-car garage features a dedicated laundry room with alternate exterior access. Step out back and enjoy the cozy covered patio leading into the yard. Convenient location with easy access to shopping, schools, & transportation.

Selzer Property Management
Realty World Selzer Realty
425 S. Orchard Ave. #B
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 468-0411
www.selzerproperties.com
DRE# 00977990

(RLNE4829041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Washington Ave. have any available units?
202 Washington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ukiah, CA.
What amenities does 202 Washington Ave. have?
Some of 202 Washington Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Washington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
202 Washington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Washington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 202 Washington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ukiah.
Does 202 Washington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 202 Washington Ave. does offer parking.
Does 202 Washington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Washington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Washington Ave. have a pool?
No, 202 Washington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 202 Washington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 202 Washington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Washington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Washington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Washington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Washington Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 202 Washington Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Sunset Village
515 Capps Lane
Ukiah, CA 95482

Similar Pages

Ukiah Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CAGuerneville, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CA
Clearlake Riviera, CALakeport, CACloverdale, CA
Windsor, CAHealdsburg, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity