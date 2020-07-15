Apartment List
12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA

Finding an apartment in Turlock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
$1,110
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1700 Provo Street
1700 Provo Street, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
1700 Provo Street Available 08/12/20 - *Do Not Disturb Occupants* This two-story single-family home is approximately 2300 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, kitchen w/ island, carpet and laminate flooring throughout, blinds,

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Turlock
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to El Royale Apartments, one of the most well-preserved and architecturally significant 1920's historic landmarks in Los Angeles! Amenities include a 24-hr concierge, courtyard, pet friendly areas, valet parking, state of the art building

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1559 AVE S ARMACOST
1559 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1075 sqft
Luxury 2+2 apartment for rent. Whole complex exterior and unit interior freshly painted. Brand new double panned windows all around with new shades. New laminated wood floor in the living room with a fireplace. Bamboo hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1422 Ave S Bentley
1422 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,499
1797 sqft
PENTHOUSE: Charming CONDO 3 bedroom & 3 1/2 bath for Lease unit 301/Rent Upper Front unit in 6-unit building. (2 bedrooms plus loft opening to sundeck with private closet and full bathroom) beautiful very HIGH CEILING 25 feet. hardwood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1416 AVE S SPAULDING
1416 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1130 sqft
Charming lower unit of 1940 Traditional duplex for lease in Picfair Village. This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1363 Ave S Magnolia
1363 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1594 sqft
Move into this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath home newly built in 2015.
Results within 1 mile of Turlock

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Wright
1051 9th Street
1051 9th Street, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large backyard - Single story home with 1,096 square feet with a living room, casual dining area, washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, and large backyard. 2 miles from highway 99.
Results within 5 miles of Turlock

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Keyes
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Turlock

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hickman
13043 Davis Street
13043 Davis Street, Hickman, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
13043 Davis Street Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in Hickman - built in 1968, 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside Heights
125 Calaveras Ave.
125 Calaveras Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1090 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
City Guide for Turlock, CA

Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Turlock, CA

Finding an apartment in Turlock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

