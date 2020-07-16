11 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
$1,110
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Turlock
436 AVE S virgil
436 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1013 sqft
MODERN CONDOMINIUM! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath South facing unit gets abundant amounts of light and has a spacious balcony! The open floor plan comes equipped with beautiful new engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Caesarstone

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1326 Ave S Bronson
1326 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
811 sqft
Welcome to The Bronson apartments, a remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1444 AVE S SPAULDING
1444 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1600 sqft
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1559 AVE S ARMACOST
1559 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1075 sqft
Luxury 2+2 apartment for rent. Whole complex exterior and unit interior freshly painted. Brand new double panned windows all around with new shades. New laminated wood floor in the living room with a fireplace. Bamboo hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA
1557 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Welcome to this charming first floor unit located in a small quiet building. This beautifully landscaped property features two bedrooms with great closets, spacious living room with beam ceilings.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1422 Ave S Bentley
1422 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,499
1797 sqft
PENTHOUSE: Charming CONDO 3 bedroom & 3 1/2 bath for Lease unit 301/Rent Upper Front unit in 6-unit building. (2 bedrooms plus loft opening to sundeck with private closet and full bathroom) beautiful very HIGH CEILING 25 feet. hardwood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1363 Ave S Magnolia
1363 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1594 sqft
Move into this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath home newly built in 2015.
Results within 1 mile of Turlock

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1145 Ave S Holt
1145 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
9884 sqft
Charming traditional, Spacious apartment, 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Traditional style spacious apartment, located in a great neighborhood, adjacent to Beverly Hills & Century City; functional floor plan, open, airy, with positive energy flow; closet
Results within 10 miles of Turlock

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3045 7th Street
3045 7th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
DOWNTOWN CERES NEIGHBORHOOD! Freshly painted , 2 bedroom, 1 bath cozy living room with real hard wood floors-bright & cheery kitchen w/tile counters, breakfast bar-good size bedrooms-hallway bath w/tiled shower/tub combination.
City Guide for Turlock, CA

Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Turlock, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Turlock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

