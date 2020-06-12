/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.
Turlock
224 Vermont Avenue
224 Vermont Avenue, Turlock, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Turlock
1232 E. Canal Dr
1232 East Canal Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Turlock! - Updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Turlock! Walking distance to downtown and you can watch the Christmas Parade from the front yard! Also walking distance to Turlock High School and Julien
2111 Joynichole Dr
2111 Joynichole Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1259 sqft
Beautiful home in Turlock - This home has plenty of room for the whole family. Tile flooring, new carpet. Three bedrooms and 2 bath with plenty of space. There is an additional charge for maintaining landscaping. Please ask about this when calling.
1711 AVE S NEW HAMPSHIRE
1711 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1711 AVE S NEW HAMPSHIRE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1541 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1541 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1550 sqft
Modern New construction Building. Private elevator to each individual unit. (great for groceries, shopping) Open floorplan. Washer & Dryer in unit. 1550 Sq Feet Hardwood Flooring. Stainless steel new appliances. Lots of windows and closet space.
Turlock
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 AVE N ROSSMORE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
800 AVE N HARPER
800 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,950
3400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 800 AVE N HARPER in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
835 AVE N SYCAMORE
835 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 835 AVE N SYCAMORE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1415 AVE N SPAULDING
1415 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1415 AVE N SPAULDING in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1723 AVE S DURANGO
1723 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1723 AVE S DURANGO in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1960 AVE N KENMORE
1960 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
Great Los Feliz furnished short term rental. Very spacious and bright upper front unit. Great location! Quietly located on a great tree lined street. Harwood floors throughout and laundry inside. Plenty of closet and storage space.
1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA
1724 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wright
1051 9th Street
1051 9th Street, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large backyard - Single story home with 1,096 square feet with a living room, casual dining area, washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, and large backyard. 2 miles from highway 99.
Keyes
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
515 Tisdell Drive
515 Tisdell Drive, Waterford, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1052 sqft
Spacious Home Featuring Large Fenced Yard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,052 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
12000 W. Linwood Ave.
12000 West Linwood Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1776 sqft
- 3bd/2ba modular home, central AC/Heat, covered front porch, tile entry, living room has carpet, fireplace and ceiling fan, dining room has tile and ceiling fan, master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan, master bath has oval tub and a
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.
715 Sunset Avenue
715 Sunset Ave, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
This Cozy Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport has been freshly painted, new tile in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, fenced secured yard,included New washer/dryer/fridge located close to schools, golf courses, and Hwy 99...
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687