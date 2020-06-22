All apartments in Turlock
Find more places like 1965 Addison Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Turlock, CA
/
1965 Addison Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1965 Addison Dr.

1965 Addison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Turlock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA 95382

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f.

Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Credit inquiries are soft pulls and will not reflect on your credit report. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.

Please be prepared to attached the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out). All items must be included or application will be delayed.

*Credit checks are soft inquiries*

Applicant Requirements:
Minimum of a 600 FICO score.
3 years of good rental history.
Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
No evictions within the last 5 years.
Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.
No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.

(RLNE5851599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Addison Dr. have any available units?
1965 Addison Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Turlock, CA.
Is 1965 Addison Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Addison Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Addison Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 Addison Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1965 Addison Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Addison Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1965 Addison Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Addison Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Addison Dr. have a pool?
No, 1965 Addison Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Addison Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1965 Addison Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Addison Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Addison Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Addison Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1965 Addison Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd
Turlock, CA 95382
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd
Turlock, CA 95382

Similar Pages

Turlock 3 BedroomsTurlock Apartments with Garage
Turlock Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Ripon, CALathrop, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CA
Modesto, CAHollister, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University