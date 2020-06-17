All apartments in Tulare
1840 Paseo Del Lago

1840 Paseo del Lago · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Paseo del Lago, Tulare, CA 93274

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with carpet throughout and plenty of room to entertain. The dining area is nestled between the living area and the kitchen and offers a bar stool seating area and access to the small patio area in back. The kitchen is equipped with newer appliances including a dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, and a built-in microwave. Down the hallway there is a laundry closet with a washer and dryer included. The bedrooms are roomy, and offer plenty of closet space. The property has a two car garage and is located in a nice area in Paseo Del Lago. Don't miss your chance to take a look!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Paseo Del Lago have any available units?
1840 Paseo Del Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulare, CA.
What amenities does 1840 Paseo Del Lago have?
Some of 1840 Paseo Del Lago's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Paseo Del Lago currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Paseo Del Lago isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Paseo Del Lago pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Paseo Del Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulare.
Does 1840 Paseo Del Lago offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Paseo Del Lago does offer parking.
Does 1840 Paseo Del Lago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Paseo Del Lago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Paseo Del Lago have a pool?
No, 1840 Paseo Del Lago does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Paseo Del Lago have accessible units?
No, 1840 Paseo Del Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Paseo Del Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Paseo Del Lago has units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Paseo Del Lago have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1840 Paseo Del Lago has units with air conditioning.
