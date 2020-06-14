18 Apartments for rent in Tulare, CA with garage
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 35
1 of 39
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 18
"Tulare dust in a farm boy's nose. Wondering where the freight train goes. Standin' in the field by the railroad track. Cursin' the strap on my cotton sack." -- Merle Haggard
OK, you may get a little dusty in the hot, arid summers of Tulare, but youll also get a lot of moxie. Tulare not only burned down three times during its first 14 years, but residents were also left economically devastated when the railroad moved its headquarters away in 1891. Rather than kicking at the ashes and dust, the Tulare folks bounced back, rebuilding the city as needed and turning to farming for their livelihood. Heck, they even found ways to bring adequate water to nourish their crops and now thrive with a population of nearly 61,000. See more
Tulare apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.