18 Apartments for rent in Tulare, CA with garage

"Tulare dust in a farm boy's nose. Wondering where the freight train goes. Standin' in the field by the railroad track. Cursin' the strap on my cotton sack." -- Merle Haggard

OK, you may get a little dusty in the hot, arid summers of Tulare, but youll also get a lot of moxie. Tulare not only burned down three times during its first 14 years, but residents were also left economically devastated when the railroad moved its headquarters away in 1891. Rather than kicking at the ashes and dust, the Tulare folks bounced back, rebuilding the city as needed and turning to farming for their livelihood. Heck, they even found ways to bring adequate water to nourish their crops and now thrive with a population of nearly 61,000. See more