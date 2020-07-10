/
pet friendly apartments
6 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tulare, CA
3746 W. Buena Vista
3746 West Buena Vista Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1700 sqft
Coming Soon! Currently Occupied, Vacant by 08/16/2020 - Please Do Not Disturb Tenants - (RLNE5925122)
836 S Whitney Dr
836 South Whitney Drive, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful Country Style Home in the City - Property Id: 154528 Country Classic Home in the City Beautiful 4/2 Spacious Home Large Private Fenced in yard with Fruit trees thru out Gated Pool and a relaxing Patio/BarBQ area.
Central Visalia
718 N Floral
718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296 Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and
Northeast District
1408 North Alder Court
1408 North Alder Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1442 sqft
Home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This home features hard wood floors through out, ceiling fans and custom lights accent each room. Kitchen is complete with built in microwave and dishwasher finished off with tile counter tops.
Northeast District
3501 East Stewart Court
3501 E Stewart Ct, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath is located on Stewart street off of East Douglas and Manzanita. You walk into a spacious living room with newer carpet throughout the home.
4112 E. Feemster Avenue
4112 East Feemster Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
4112 E. Feemster Avenue Available 08/14/20 4112 E. Feemster - Visalia - This Home Has Central Air And Heating. Living Room Has A Fireplace Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove And Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans. Blinds Throughout.