1861 W Roby Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1861 W Roby Ave

1861 West Roby Avenue · (559) 359-8865
Location

1861 West Roby Avenue, Tulare County, CA 93257

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1861 W Roby Ave · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
1861 W Roby Ave Available 05/01/20 Brand New Home - Highly desired SW neighborhood located within walking distance to Port Naz Church, 2 Bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, modern farmhouse styling, granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Private patio area in low maintenance backyard. Two car garage with automatic opener. Indoor laundry area with Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Fenced in family friendly Community Play Ground and Pool. Central heat/cooling. Dog is allowed after meeting them and passing approval process with additional deposit & rent.
(flooring, cabinets, appliance color/style may differ from photos shown)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4847234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

