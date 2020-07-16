Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

1861 W Roby Ave Available 05/01/20 Brand New Home - Highly desired SW neighborhood located within walking distance to Port Naz Church, 2 Bedroom 2 bath open floor plan, modern farmhouse styling, granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Private patio area in low maintenance backyard. Two car garage with automatic opener. Indoor laundry area with Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Fenced in family friendly Community Play Ground and Pool. Central heat/cooling. Dog is allowed after meeting them and passing approval process with additional deposit & rent.

(flooring, cabinets, appliance color/style may differ from photos shown)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4847234)