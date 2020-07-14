All apartments in Porterville
Fox Hollow Apartments

1040 W Grand Ave · (559) 568-4289
Location

1040 W Grand Ave, Porterville, CA 93257

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 11

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
Fox Hollow, a vibrant apartment community in Porterville, CA, offers the amenities and service you are looking for! Our spacious apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. All of our apartments offer extra storage, private patios and balconies, and washer and dryer connections in select units. Our community amenities include laundry facilities, a sparkling pool and spa, a pet park and a picnic area with barbecue grills. For your convenience, we also have covered parking and garages available. Our friendly leasing staff will be happy to help you find the apartment that best fits your lifestyle. Contact Fox Hollow for more information and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 600.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 1
restrictions: Are you searching for a home to share with your pet? Find it at Fox Hollow! Our pet-friendly Porterville, CA apartments are the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information. One pet per household. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other. Please call for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Hollow Apartments have any available units?
Fox Hollow Apartments has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Fox Hollow Apartments have?
Some of Fox Hollow Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Hollow Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Hollow Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Hollow Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Hollow Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fox Hollow Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fox Hollow Apartments offers parking.
Does Fox Hollow Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Hollow Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Hollow Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fox Hollow Apartments has a pool.
Does Fox Hollow Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fox Hollow Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Hollow Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Hollow Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Hollow Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fox Hollow Apartments has units with air conditioning.
