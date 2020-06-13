15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Toro Canyon, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Toro Canyon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 06/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Toro Canyon

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7
1281 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1150 sqft
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 2 car garage - Franciscan Village, Carpinteria - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium located in Franciscan Village development in Carpinteria.
Results within 10 miles of Toro Canyon

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1701 Anacapa St #16
1701 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1054 sqft
Renovated Downtown 2BD/2BA condo - PET FRIENDLY - Available now! Be the first to claim this tastefully remodeled 2BD/2BA condo in a hard-to-beat downtown location, just two blocks away from Alice Keck Park! Has been upgraded with new laminate

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
1763 Prospect Ave
1763 Prospect Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
238 El Monte Drive
238 El Monte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
* Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Upgraded Mesa Unit * - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htcGNDCaGeE *** This fantastic unit is completely brand new.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower West
1 Unit Available
521 West Montecito Street #14
521 West Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
897 sqft
521 West Montecito Street #14 Available 06/15/20 *Spacious Pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit with In-Unit Laundry* - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
850 sqft
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095 Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Alston Rd
1020 Alston Road, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3437 sqft
Beautifully landscaped & gated 4 bedroom 4 bath single level home. Open kitchen with some ocean views from family room.Formal living room leads to back yard.Laundry room off the kitchen.Pets ok with land lord approval.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard! Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
East Mesa
1 Unit Available
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3
40 Oceano Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Toro Canyon, CA

Finding an apartment in Toro Canyon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

