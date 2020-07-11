/
234 Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
691 Hilary Drive
691 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1154 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HAWTHORN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYjrwP80xoc Three bedroom / two bath home in the Hawthorn Terrace neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba -End Unit! - FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
33 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,193
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
52 Units Available
South Beach
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,624
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,770
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,079
1232 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
122 Units Available
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
69 Units Available
South Beach
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,853
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,782
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
South of Market
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,977
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
Northern Waterfront
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,646
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
99 Units Available
Civic Center
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,115
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,814
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,587
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
35 Units Available
South Beach
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,816
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
15 Units Available
South Beach
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,728
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,506
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,186
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
37 Units Available
Nob Hill
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,159
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Nob Hill
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,841
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
535 sqft
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,920
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,430
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Nob Hill
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
401 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
790 sqft
This upscale community is located in an area with fine dining and boutique hotels. Historic building. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features efficient appliances, carpeting, a washer and dryer, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Marina District
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries.
