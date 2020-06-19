216 Reed Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Only qualified showings will be accommodated. Call to schedule an appt. Ideally located near charming downtown Mill Valley with an easy commute to San Francisco. This pristine home is the perfect modern eco-friendly retreat with an open floor plan featuring Chef's kitchen, spacious living room with expansive windows, two balconies and spacious dining area. Additionally, there is private office / flex space to use as you wish. The private Master suite occupies the entire second story and features a luxe full bath with tub and steam shower as well as custom closet. The second bedroom is en-suite with it's own custom closet. Eco friendly finishes include bamboo flooring, natural stone, radiant heating & energy-efficient systems. The home is situated ip a private driveway, at the top of a hillside knoll surrounded by mature trees and plantings. Close to shopping, schools, and hiking trails! One year lease minimum. Offered unfurnished. A must-see!