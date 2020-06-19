All apartments in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley
216 Reed Street
216 Reed Street

216 Reed Street · (415) 264-7482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 Reed Street, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA 94941
Homestead Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1897 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Only qualified showings will be accommodated. Call to schedule an appt. Ideally located near charming downtown Mill Valley with an easy commute to San Francisco. This pristine home is the perfect modern eco-friendly retreat with an open floor plan featuring Chef's kitchen, spacious living room with expansive windows, two balconies and spacious dining area. Additionally, there is private office / flex space to use as you wish. The private Master suite occupies the entire second story and features a luxe full bath with tub and steam shower as well as custom closet. The second bedroom is en-suite with it's own custom closet. Eco friendly finishes include bamboo flooring, natural stone, radiant heating & energy-efficient systems. The home is situated ip a private driveway, at the top of a hillside knoll surrounded by mature trees and plantings. Close to shopping, schools, and hiking trails! One year lease minimum. Offered unfurnished. A must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Reed Street have any available units?
216 Reed Street has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Reed Street have?
Some of 216 Reed Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 Reed Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Reed Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 Reed Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley.
Does 216 Reed Street offer parking?
No, 216 Reed Street does not offer parking.
Does 216 Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Reed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Reed Street have a pool?
No, 216 Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 216 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Reed Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.
