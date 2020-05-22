101 Barbarree Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog grooming area gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna yoga

Breathtaking Views, Luxury Waterfront Living in Tiburon 3bed/3bth- FOUNDATION HOMES - The Pointe is a new collection of luxury residences in The Cove at Tiburon waterfront apartment community. At the top sits the most exclusive residence: a 3BD/3BA home w/ breathtaking views & soaring interiors, designed to satisfy the most discerning tastes. Every finish was selected w/ an eye towards the finest quality and timeless design.You'll enjoy resort-style amenities, private marina, chartered sailboat, curated events & personal service.



LUXURIOUS TOUCHES • Floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views of Richardson Bay and the city skyline • Open layout, modern finishes, Waterworks fixtures • European oak flooring • Custom kitchen cabinetry and island, Carrara marble slab and natural honed stoned countertops, and honed quartz backsplash • Built-in side by side Subzero refrigerator and freezer, two built-in Miele dishwashers, Wolf Contemporary double-oven and six-burner gas range, microwave and wine fridge • Full size, in-home washer and dryer • Spacious walk-in and oversized closets • Two gas burning fireplaces • Viking gas grill • Carrara marble slab and honed stone bathroom countertops, Waterworks ceramic tiling • Central air conditioning



Fabulous community amenities include indoor/outdoor pool/spa(s), gym, yoga room, dog washing stations, wine tasting space, private marina, private beach, boat slips, sunset sails, paddleboarding, nearby hiking, fun resident events (like free yoga classes, wine tastings, parents night out, electric boat races, etc)....too much to name it all!



This is not an apartment - this is a LIFESTYLE! Think you know this property? Think again!



Pet friendly, offering flexible leases from 3 months and up; pls inquire on your tour!! Perfect option for anyone relocating, remodeling, or who might be between houses from buying or selling.



