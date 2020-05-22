All apartments in Strawberry
101 Barbarree Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

101 Barbarree Way

101 Barbaree Way · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA 94920
Strawberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Barbarree Way · Avail. now

$10,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog grooming area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Breathtaking Views, Luxury Waterfront Living in Tiburon 3bed/3bth- FOUNDATION HOMES - The Pointe is a new collection of luxury residences in The Cove at Tiburon waterfront apartment community. At the top sits the most exclusive residence: a 3BD/3BA home w/ breathtaking views & soaring interiors, designed to satisfy the most discerning tastes. Every finish was selected w/ an eye towards the finest quality and timeless design.You'll enjoy resort-style amenities, private marina, chartered sailboat, curated events & personal service.

LUXURIOUS TOUCHES • Floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views of Richardson Bay and the city skyline • Open layout, modern finishes, Waterworks fixtures • European oak flooring • Custom kitchen cabinetry and island, Carrara marble slab and natural honed stoned countertops, and honed quartz backsplash • Built-in side by side Subzero refrigerator and freezer, two built-in Miele dishwashers, Wolf Contemporary double-oven and six-burner gas range, microwave and wine fridge • Full size, in-home washer and dryer • Spacious walk-in and oversized closets • Two gas burning fireplaces • Viking gas grill • Carrara marble slab and honed stone bathroom countertops, Waterworks ceramic tiling • Central air conditioning

Fabulous community amenities include indoor/outdoor pool/spa(s), gym, yoga room, dog washing stations, wine tasting space, private marina, private beach, boat slips, sunset sails, paddleboarding, nearby hiking, fun resident events (like free yoga classes, wine tastings, parents night out, electric boat races, etc)....too much to name it all!

This is not an apartment - this is a LIFESTYLE! Think you know this property? Think again!

Pet friendly, offering flexible leases from 3 months and up; pls inquire on your tour!! Perfect option for anyone relocating, remodeling, or who might be between houses from buying or selling.

Ready to schedule your tour?
https://foundationrentals.wufoo.com/forms/the-cove-showing-request/

-------> Join Our Secret "COMING SOON" list for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon new non-profit, the LifeBoost Charitable Fund, opening later this year. Serving People, Plant and Pets here in our county!

www.FoundationHomes.com
DRE# 01722834

(RLNE4657790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

