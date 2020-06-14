Apartment List
/
CA
/
stevenson ranch
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

51 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stevenson Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
13 Units Available
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,476
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Stevenson Ranch

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
25716 Player Drive
25716 North Player Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 2 full bath COMPLETELY REMODELED UPPER UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
4 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Canyon Country Crest Villas
1 Unit Available
23491 Thornewood Drive
23491 Thornwood Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2686 sqft
Lovely Executive Home in prestigious Hidden Valley! Located at the end of a culdesac with an oversized driveway on an over 13K sf VIEW lot! This home features tile, carpet and wood flooring, open kitchen, granite counters with breakfast bar,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24421 Timon Ln
24421 Timon Lane, Santa Clarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,818
5100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Timon Lane Vintage 2 story home - Property Id: 293773 This home is considered one of Newhall's best! Very spacious with too many features to list.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22953 Sycamore Creek
22953 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1378 sqft
Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia.
Results within 10 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Northridge
5 Units Available
Citronia
18550 Citronia St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property offers residents covered parking, a business center, pool and on-site laundry. Apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces and patios/balconies. Northridge Shopping Center and California State University are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Northridge
74 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,855
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Northridge
22 Units Available
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northridge
2 Units Available
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
939 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Northridge
9 Units Available
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
793 sqft
Elegant floor plan complimented by carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Winnetka
25 Units Available
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Canoga Park
3 Units Available
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NoVa Townhomes is centrally located at 8761 De Soto Ave Canoga Park, CA, a commuter’s dream with close access to the 118 and 101 freeways.
City Guide for Stevenson Ranch, CA

Stevenson Ranch, California was a filming location for the hit Showtime series "Weeds" as well as the movie "Pleasantville". Readers, rejoice! There's something for you here as well. Many of the streets are named for authors, such as William Makepeace Thackeray.

Right at home in the Santa Clarita Valley, Stevenson Ranch, California is one of those places defined solely for the purpose of census statistics. It's not an incorporated city or town. Instead it's referred to as a census-designated place. Don't worry, however, none of that will affect your relocation plans. The town of over 17,000 residents is just as sunny as you'd expect, filled with parks and other recreational spaces, and nestled at the foot of the Santa Susana Mountains. Oh, and it's a master-planned community, so all those little boxes in the Weeds theme song? They're right here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stevenson Ranch, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stevenson Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Stevenson Ranch 1 BedroomsStevenson Ranch 2 BedroomsStevenson Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStevenson Ranch 3 BedroomsStevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,000Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,200
Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,400Stevenson Ranch Apartments under $2,600Stevenson Ranch Apartments with BalconyStevenson Ranch Apartments with GarageStevenson Ranch Apartments with GymStevenson Ranch Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Stevenson Ranch Apartments with ParkingStevenson Ranch Apartments with PoolStevenson Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerStevenson Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsStevenson Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAGolden Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons