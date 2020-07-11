26 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Spring Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
10 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
1 Unit Available
Rolando
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
24 Units Available
Serra Mesa
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
14 Units Available
East Village
F11
1110 F Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1161 sqft
We are currently operating business virtually via Facetime and Skype Tours.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
Grantville
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,884
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
76 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Park West
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Mission Valley
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1094 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, off I-805 and I-8. Units feature 1- or 2-bedroom floor plans with flexible lease options. Community includes pools, cabanas, spas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Otay Ranch
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,912
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
16 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
17 Units Available
Cortez
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
38 Units Available
East Village
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
32 Units Available
Mission Valley East
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,649
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1183 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
18 Units Available
Mission Valley
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
26 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
12 Units Available
East Village
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now leasing, STUDIOS435 is an urban apartment community in the heart of East Village, the exhilarating arts district of San Diego. Just steps from the Gaslamp Quarter and Petco Park, STUDIOS435 offers a premier downtown location.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
East Village
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
1137 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,924
1225 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
27 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
7 Units Available
East Village
Cityview SD
840 17th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
844 sqft
Easy access to the city via I-5 and Balboa Park. Enjoy the rooftop sundeck with harbor views, a refreshing pool, life-size chess game and putting green. Gourmet kitchens and climate control.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
171 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,083
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
City Guide for Spring Valley, CA

The original settler of Spring Valley, Judge Augustus, S. Ensworth, was a San Diego native that scooped up some prime ranch land near the eponymous spring in 1863. His abode home is still located within the town limits, and is listed as a National Historic Landmark.

Located directly east of everybody's favorite border city San Diego, Spring Valley is one of those quaint almost-cities bursting with character, burrito joints, and uncertain pedestrians. A beautiful place to call home when not hopping over to the city proper for more robust amenities, like sidewalks. Spring Valley has loads of charm and large lots for homes. Its also, obviously, pretty darn cheap living, and it has relatively little traffic, two attractive things other SD County natives may start picking up on shortly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Spring Valley, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Spring Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Spring Valley apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

