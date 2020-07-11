26 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA with move-in specials
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 44
1 of 37
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 58
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 44
1 of 42
1 of 34
1 of 43
1 of 38
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 44
The original settler of Spring Valley, Judge Augustus, S. Ensworth, was a San Diego native that scooped up some prime ranch land near the eponymous spring in 1863. His abode home is still located within the town limits, and is listed as a National Historic Landmark.
Located directly east of everybody's favorite border city San Diego, Spring Valley is one of those quaint almost-cities bursting with character, burrito joints, and uncertain pedestrians. A beautiful place to call home when not hopping over to the city proper for more robust amenities, like sidewalks. Spring Valley has loads of charm and large lots for homes. Its also, obviously, pretty darn cheap living, and it has relatively little traffic, two attractive things other SD County natives may start picking up on shortly. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Spring Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Spring Valley apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.