apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:19 AM
206 Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Sunshine Gardens
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,371
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Avalon
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Results within 1 mile of South San Francisco
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
16 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
$
29 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
373 Half Moon LN 312
373 Half Moon Lane, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
717 sqft
Situated in Daly City's largest condominium complex, Crown Colony Condominiums.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Monday, July 13th @ 5:30pm-6:15pm. Or, please send an email to rental@boardwalkrents.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Brisbane
301 Humboldt Road
301 Humboldt Road, Brisbane, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Newly Renovated Furnished 1bd/1ba with Private Sun Deck and All Utilities Included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
391 Mandarin Way
391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
717 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
416 Manor Drive
416 Manor Drive, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
143 Piccadilly Place
143 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,500
450 sqft
Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
443 Gateway Drive - 106
443 Gateway Drive, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 Gateway Drive - 106 in Pacifica. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B
141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
540 sqft
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!! AVAILABILITY - January 5th, 2020 PROPERTY
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
332 Philip DR 308
332 Philip Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1117 sqft
Situated in a private gated community, 332 Philip Drive #308 features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 1,117+/- living square footage.
Results within 5 miles of South San Francisco
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
55 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,535
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,578
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,962
1468 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
Fairmont
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Shoreview
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,379
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
Downtown San Mateo
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,074
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
12 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,046
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
