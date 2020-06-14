/
59 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
7 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
1410 San Marino Avenue
1410 San Marino Avenue, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,680
3792 sqft
Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
125 N. Raymond Ave. #211
125 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft in Old Town Pasadena, historic building, designer furnishings, Virtual Tour - Live in a piece of Pasadena history in the chi chi Raymond Renaissance building in Old Town Pasadena.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
5508 York Blvd
5508 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1041 Milwaukee Ave
1041 Milwaukee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1038 sqft
Furnished House in Nice Highland Park Neighborhood Available for Short Term Lease! - This is a great opportunity to live in this great Highland Park neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glassell Park
1 Unit Available
3827 W Ave 41 #17
3827 West Avenue 41, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1319 sqft
Fully-furnished 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhouse in Glassell Park: - Indulge your bohemian creativity in this fully-furnished artisanal retreat. Located in Glassell Park, this 3-bed, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Glassell Park
1 Unit Available
3713 Roderick Road
3713 Roderick Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1248 sqft
Charming furnished 1926 house with fireplace, dining room, living room, W/D, dishwasher, wall AC's, french doors open to front porch. Back yard and front yard are enclosed.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Cultural
1 Unit Available
616 Park Row Drive
616 Park View Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
765 sqft
Dream location surrounded by nature and conveniently close to DTLA. Inside Elysian Park with stunning views out your front door. Imagine having all the perks of the park at your convenience. This is a unique find that has been recently remodeled.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Historic Cultural
73 Units Available
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,900
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Los Angeles
218 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,521
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,794
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,859
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Downtown Los Angeles
212 Units Available
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,476
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Vineyard
18 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Downtown Los Angeles
42 Units Available
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1125 sqft
Conveniently located close to FIDM, Wild Living Foods, and Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County. Community has vehicle-charging stations, common Wi-Fi, and pool. Residents enjoy units with balcony, kitchen backsplash, and soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westlake
17 Units Available
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Los Angeles
19 Units Available
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Los Angeles
15 Units Available
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,785
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1048 sqft
High-end living in South Park. Minutes from Grand Hope Park and the Staples Center. Renovated interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, wood-style plank flooring, and stunning views of the city. Private, controlled access.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,697
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,157
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
22 Units Available
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,073
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,608
1681 sqft
Highrise Hollywood living with rooftop pool, stunning views, and easy access to all of Los Angeles with nearby access to I-10 and 101. Luxury concierge services, on-site gym, and clubhouse. Private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Greater Griffith Park
17 Units Available
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1060 sqft
Close to Griffith Park and The Greek Theatre. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies and kitchens with breakfast bars. On-site conveniences include a fitness center and outdoor recreation areas. Reserved parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
