All apartments in South Gate
Find more places like 9206 Mallison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Gate, CA
/
9206 Mallison Ave
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

9206 Mallison Ave

9206 Mallison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9206 Mallison Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath in South Gate - Beautifully laid out 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the city of South Gate. This cozy home has been completely remodeled and ready for move In! From the open floor plan, to the beautifully tiled bathroom, this home shows lots of potential for anyone who wants A ready to move in home. The privacy of a single family home comes with plenty of yard space! We are excited to set up a showing with you!

Please refer to call showing and additional information needs to Maricruz (310) 946-7867.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9206 Mallison Ave have any available units?
9206 Mallison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
Is 9206 Mallison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9206 Mallison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9206 Mallison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9206 Mallison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 9206 Mallison Ave offer parking?
No, 9206 Mallison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9206 Mallison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9206 Mallison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9206 Mallison Ave have a pool?
No, 9206 Mallison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9206 Mallison Ave have accessible units?
No, 9206 Mallison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9206 Mallison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9206 Mallison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9206 Mallison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9206 Mallison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Gate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
South Gate Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAFlorence-Graham, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CABellflower, CAMontebello, CA
Carson, CAPico Rivera, CALakewood, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorwalk, CACerritos, CASanta Fe Springs, CAGardena, CAWestmont, CAMonterey Park, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CAArtesia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles