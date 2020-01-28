8932 Alexander Ave. B

Amenities

garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Home in the Best Area of South Gate! - Property Id: 209004



Come home to this beautiful and well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with approximately 700 sq ft living area (owner estimate); located in the best area of South Gate. This property has 3 units and your future home is right downstairs. Home has a brand new paint, brand new vertical blinds and a wall unit A/C. You'll have your very one 1 detached garage located out back. Centrally located in the best area of South gate; close to schools, shopping, & dining.



FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. Tenant pays ALL utilities except water & gardener. Need decent credit. Absolutely NO PETS allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209004

Property Id 209004



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5484279)