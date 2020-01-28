All apartments in South Gate
8932 Alexander Ave. B

8932 Alexander Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8932 Alexander Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Home in the Best Area of South Gate! - Property Id: 209004

Come home to this beautiful and well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with approximately 700 sq ft living area (owner estimate); located in the best area of South Gate. This property has 3 units and your future home is right downstairs. Home has a brand new paint, brand new vertical blinds and a wall unit A/C. You'll have your very one 1 detached garage located out back. Centrally located in the best area of South gate; close to schools, shopping, & dining.

FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. Tenant pays ALL utilities except water & gardener. Need decent credit. Absolutely NO PETS allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209004
Property Id 209004

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8932 Alexander Ave. B have any available units?
8932 Alexander Ave. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
Is 8932 Alexander Ave. B currently offering any rent specials?
8932 Alexander Ave. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8932 Alexander Ave. B pet-friendly?
No, 8932 Alexander Ave. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 8932 Alexander Ave. B offer parking?
Yes, 8932 Alexander Ave. B offers parking.
Does 8932 Alexander Ave. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8932 Alexander Ave. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8932 Alexander Ave. B have a pool?
No, 8932 Alexander Ave. B does not have a pool.
Does 8932 Alexander Ave. B have accessible units?
No, 8932 Alexander Ave. B does not have accessible units.
Does 8932 Alexander Ave. B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8932 Alexander Ave. B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8932 Alexander Ave. B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8932 Alexander Ave. B has units with air conditioning.

