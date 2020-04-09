All apartments in Sonora
Find more places like 166 Pesce Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sonora, CA
/
166 Pesce Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:36 AM

166 Pesce Way

166 Pesce Way · (209) 532-8147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

166 Pesce Way, Sonora, CA 95370

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 166 Pesce Way · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
PENDING!!! Stunning Home in Fabulous Location! - The minute you walk into this home you'll feel relaxed. Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the north side of Sonora. Wood Floors, beautiful light bright windows, french doors to the stamped concrete patio, custom concrete countertops, unique fixtures... the list goes on and on! Beautiful covered patio in rear but also raised garden beds, and nice low maintenance landscape. 2 Car Garage as well.

12 month lease. NO SMOKING. NO Cats but a dog may be considered on a case by case basis with references and additional deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4085363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Pesce Way have any available units?
166 Pesce Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Pesce Way have?
Some of 166 Pesce Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Pesce Way currently offering any rent specials?
166 Pesce Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Pesce Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Pesce Way is pet friendly.
Does 166 Pesce Way offer parking?
Yes, 166 Pesce Way does offer parking.
Does 166 Pesce Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Pesce Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Pesce Way have a pool?
No, 166 Pesce Way does not have a pool.
Does 166 Pesce Way have accessible units?
No, 166 Pesce Way does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Pesce Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Pesce Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Pesce Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Pesce Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 166 Pesce Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Turlock, CAMerced, CA
Ripon, CACeres, CA
Modesto, CAJackson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Stanislaus
Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity