14 Apartments for rent in Sonoma, CA with hardwood floors
Orange crate art was a place to start / Orange crate art was a world apart / _Home for two with view of Sonoma / _Where there's aroma and heart / _Memories of her orange crate art _- From "Orange Crate Art" by Brian Wilson
If you're a fan of wine, you probably already know a bit about Sonoma, California. It is an hour north of San Francisco, and it is home to 10,648 residents, as of the 2010 U.S. Census. But perhaps most importantly, it's Wine Country! Of course, it's not all wineries and fun here; there are also some rental houses and apartments that are worth checking out. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sonoma renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.