Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Sonoma, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sonoma renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
363 1st St West
363 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1527 sqft
Spacious Home in Convenient Location, Easy to the Plaza, Local Dining and Shopping - Sonoma Properties is offering 363 First Street West, a spacious One Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom home in an ideal convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Sonoma

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
308 East Thomson
308 East Thomson Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space - 2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space in back yard. Fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hook-ups, yard with patio and deck, 1 car garage. Pet nego.
Results within 10 miles of Sonoma
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
53 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,554
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,152
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
$
15 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pueblo
2135 Redwood Road
2135 Redwood Road, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Napa Single Story, End Unit, Redwood Plaza Gardens - This single-story end unit is tucked away in a private Planned Unit Development, and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms; one of the bedroom/bathrooms is en-suite, maple wood laminate floors

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2864 Hilltop Drive
2864 Hilltop Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1018 sqft
Charming single story home with lots of light, original hardwood floors in the bedrooms. New carpet in the living room and hallway. Wood burning fireplace, updated bathroom, and ample cabinetry in the kitchen. Separate laundry room with sink.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
1496 Tallac Street
1496 Tallac Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1261 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Three Bedroom Bel Aire Home - Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bathroom Napa home in the desirable North Napa neighborhood of Bel Aire. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and many other shops and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
1535 Mosswood Drive
1535 Mosswood Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom North Napa Home - Update three bedroom, two bathroom North Napa home. • Some hardwood flooring • Open concept • Washer and dryer hookups • Double garage • Fenced yard • Patio https://mls.ricohtours.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1790 Pine St
1790 Pine Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732 This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa. Terms: Rent: $2,550/mo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Heights
1041 Evans Avenue
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Alta Heights Home - Single level two bedroom, one bathroom Alta Heights home. Minutes from Downtown Napa, this home is located on a large lot with a gated entrance. Call today to schedule your private viewing.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
3093 Encanto Drive
3093 Encanto Drive, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
Single Level North Napa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Yard and Sparkling Pool - This vintage single level, roomy Salvador Park home in North Napa, has been impeccably cared for, updated, and ready to move in.
City Guide for Sonoma, CA

Orange crate art was a place to start / Orange crate art was a world apart / _Home for two with view of Sonoma / _Where there's aroma and heart / _Memories of her orange crate art _- From "Orange Crate Art" by Brian Wilson

If you're a fan of wine, you probably already know a bit about Sonoma, California. It is an hour north of San Francisco, and it is home to 10,648 residents, as of the 2010 U.S. Census. But perhaps most importantly, it's Wine Country! Of course, it's not all wineries and fun here; there are also some rental houses and apartments that are worth checking out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sonoma, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sonoma renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

