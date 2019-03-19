Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
260 Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
260 Grove
260 Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
260 Grove Street, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home freshly painted, kitchen remodeled, move-in condition. Two car garage and a quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 260 Grove have any available units?
260 Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sierra Madre, CA
.
Is 260 Grove currently offering any rent specials?
260 Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Grove pet-friendly?
No, 260 Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre
.
Does 260 Grove offer parking?
Yes, 260 Grove offers parking.
Does 260 Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Grove have a pool?
No, 260 Grove does not have a pool.
Does 260 Grove have accessible units?
No, 260 Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
