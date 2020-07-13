82 Apartments for rent in Seaside, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,765
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
6 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
2618 Bluewater Court
2618 Bluewater Court, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2060 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Newer 3 bedroom with loft, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $3,600/month. One year lease.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Monte
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,392
800 sqft
Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! **$4392 to $5864 per month depending on time of year and length of

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Monte
2224 Del Monte Avenue
2224 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,000
2400 sqft
This 2400' office space hosts 6 individual offices + a common area entry way. 2 of the offices are currently set as a meeting/board room and an employee lounge/meal area.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
870 sqft
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
820 sqft
Luxury apartments near the beaches feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers convenient payment options, carport, and guest parking. Ideally located near airport, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pebble Beach.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
1251 Ninth Street
1251 9th Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
1251 9th St. #B Monterey, CA, 93940 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 500 square feet $1,450 security deposit Off street parking for 1 car Small storage cabinet No pets accepted This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 8th Street
1251 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
COMING SOON - Cute Monterey Home - Nice cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in a great neighborhood. Close to NPS & MPC. Great floor plan; living room with fireplace, indoor laundry area, fenced in backyard and detached 2 car garage. Pets ok. No smoking.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hatton Fields
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,824
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4824 to $7979 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,193
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4193 to $6086 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
1280 Del Monte Avenue
1280 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
550 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 1/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±550 RENTAL PRICE: $1,645.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,800.00 UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Monterey.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
284 Laurel Avenue
284 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away. Located at 284 Laurel Ave.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1070 Roosevelt Street
1070 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1008 sqft
1070 Roosevelt Street Available 08/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This is a lovely home, located in a beautiful sunny neighborhood in Downtown Monterey.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
1400 sqft
Welcome to “Seabreeze!” Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Seaside, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Seaside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

