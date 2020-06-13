211 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Seal Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,660
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1524 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.

1 of 44

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1602 Ocean Ave.
1602 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2640 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed 4 Bath Luxury Home Steps From the Sand in Seal Beach! - This stunning and very unique luxury home is located just steps from the sands of Seal Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Seal Beach

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16732 Westfield
16732 Westfield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2709 sqft
4Bd 3Ba 2700sf Home in HB $4995 mo - Property Id: 275053 HB's most sought after family friendly neighborhood. Largest floor plan boasts over 2,700 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you want exactly where you want it.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
SEADIP
1 Unit Available
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
11932 WALLINGSFORD ROAD
11932 Wallingsford Road, Rossmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1415 sqft
Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room - Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Family Room, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Brick Fireplace, A/C, Vertical Blinds, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage With Opener,

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16385 De Anza Circle
16385 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
29 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Goldenwest
10 Units Available
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
887 sqft
Conveniently close to interstates 405 and 22, but also within biking distance to the Huntington Beach Pier. Enjoy the beach lifestyle, with fully air conditioned units, a patio, and community pool. Large dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Traffic Circle
10 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Traffic Circle
3 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Goldenwest
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
City Guide for Seal Beach, CA

The wide beaches, ocean views, and eternal sun have attracted filmmakers to Seal Beach since the dawn of movie-making. The most famous production shot here was Cecil B. DeMille's "Ten Commandments," where Moses parted the Red Sea on a flat stretch of sand. This was the 1923 black-and-white version with Theodore Roberts as Moses and not the 1956 color version with Charlton Heston. (Bet you didn't know there were two of them.)

Quaint, uncrowded and not overdeveloped, Seal Beach stands out as the quintessential southern California beach town, complete with wooden pier, two miles of oceanfront, and just a few Starbucks. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything taller than three stories even among the commercial buildings. The locals are friendly and seem to consist mostly of surfboard toting beach-lovers.

Having trouble with Craigslist Seal Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Seal Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Seal Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

