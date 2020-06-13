211 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA
The wide beaches, ocean views, and eternal sun have attracted filmmakers to Seal Beach since the dawn of movie-making. The most famous production shot here was Cecil B. DeMille's "Ten Commandments," where Moses parted the Red Sea on a flat stretch of sand. This was the 1923 black-and-white version with Theodore Roberts as Moses and not the 1956 color version with Charlton Heston. (Bet you didn't know there were two of them.)
Quaint, uncrowded and not overdeveloped, Seal Beach stands out as the quintessential southern California beach town, complete with wooden pier, two miles of oceanfront, and just a few Starbucks. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything taller than three stories even among the commercial buildings. The locals are friendly and seem to consist mostly of surfboard toting beach-lovers.
Having trouble with Craigslist Seal Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Seal Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.