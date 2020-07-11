/
apartments with washer dryer
149 Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
314 16th Street
314 16th Street, Seal Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1300 sqft
Totally remodeled Beach Cottage in desirable Old Town Seal Beach. Blocks to the Beach and Main street. New Landscaping should be in within the next month.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1602 Ocean Ave.
1602 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2640 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed 4 Bath Luxury Home Steps From the Sand in Seal Beach! - This stunning and very unique luxury home is located just steps from the sands of Seal Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Seal Beach
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5552 Fernhill Cir A
5552 Fernhill Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
900 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Golf Course View - Property Id: 314788 Downstairs right across from the golf course, tile flooring, large living room with an attached dining room, dual pane windows, patio, 1full & 1/4 baths, 2 bedrooms with
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
SEADIP
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Naples
51 Angelo Walk
51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1250 sqft
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout.
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
3298 Tempe Drive
3298 Tempe Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1658 sqft
Call Mark or Mitch for your private showing today. Waterfront living...your time has come to enjoy this lifestyle! This end unit includes a 30' boat slip.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bolsa Chica-Heil
16131 Warren Lane
16131 Warren Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely Stardust home, just three miles from the coast, has a very open floor plan with a light a and bright beach vibe. Major renovations just completed in the kitchen and bathrooms will help you feel right at home.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
6 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,293
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
23 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,017
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Belmont Heights
Newport Plaza
379 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Newport Plaza Apartments. One bedroom one bath about 750 sq ft with balcony. Stove included plenty of cabinet space. One assigned parking spot, street parking and close to beach. Pool and BBQ's and washers and dryers on property.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
12 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Bixby Park
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,975
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
15 Units Available
Goldenwest
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
34 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,851
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
25 Units Available
Garfield
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7562 Seaspring Dr #201
7562 Seaspring Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upper Unit Condo in Pacific Ranch Gated Community - Resort style living close to beach in Pacific Ranch Gated Community. Living room has gas fireplace which flows into the separate dining room area off of the kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Park Estates
5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy 212
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
913 sqft
2B/2B Long Beach Condo - Property Id: 264973 Location!!! Walk/Bike to CSULB, parks, shops, marina, beach, golf course, public transportation access! 2Bed-2Bath end unit on 2nd floor with 913 sq ft of space! Fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher & one
