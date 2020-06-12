/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Maria, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
4 Units Available
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
497 E Newlove #E
497 Newlove Drive, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1484 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome in Santa Maria - Updated Townhome near elementary school, shopping and restaurants! Freshly painted through out. Living room with brick fireplace and wood-look laminate flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1654 Belmont Court Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE ON JULY: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2219 Cordoban Ln.
2219 Cordoban Lane, Santa Maria, CA
4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community - 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community Close to Shopping 2 gated entrances Aprox.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Donovan Park
1 Unit Available
1510 N Pine Street
1510 North Pine Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
Recently updated single story home, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car garage home with a large backyard. New paint, carpet, blinds and new light fixtures, Indoor laundry hook ups. Information is deemed reliable, but not verified. Move right in.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Rancho San Ysidro
1 Unit Available
2503 Santa Rosa Street
2503 Santa Rosa Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1406 sqft
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards.
1 of 1
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Westgate Ranch
1 Unit Available
1656 Chianti Ln
1656 Chianti Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1925 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the gated community of Lavigna.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Maria
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1180 Hilltop Rd. #D
1180 Hilltop Road, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedroom , 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, complex has pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685554)
Results within 5 miles of Santa Maria
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1215 Via Santa Maria
1215 Via Santa Maria, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Car garage in Orcutt! - This home features 3 bedrooms., 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
555 ORCHARD WAY
555 Orchard Road, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo Available: 06/05/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2.5 Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,250.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Cielo Ln.
1520 Cielo Lane, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting with fruit trees, front porch, outdoor patio and stone fountain. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting. Large front porch and back patio with views of the fruit trees and stone fountain.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
960 Vista Verde Lane
960 Vista Verde Lane, Nipomo, CA
Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Maria
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4512 Buena Vista Road
4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6801 CAT CANYON
6801 Cat Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House Available: now Beds: 3 Baths: 3 Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,500.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2289 Brant Street
2289 Brant Street, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Cypress Ridge Executive Home - Beautiful Executive Home at nearly 4,200 square feet, features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 bathrooms and an office, also features 3 fireplaces and a game area/room with a full bar.