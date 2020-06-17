1510 N Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated single story home, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car garage home with a large backyard. New paint, carpet, blinds and new light fixtures, Indoor laundry hook ups. Information is deemed reliable, but not verified. Move right in.

Rent $1,900 per month. Term: 12-month lease Security Deposit: $3,800 Tenant Pays all utilities- Owner Pays for front yard landscaping only. No Pets. All tenants must view the unit before the application can be processed.

Application Fee $45 per tenant