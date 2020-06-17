All apartments in Santa Maria
1510 N Pine Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:01 PM

1510 N Pine Street

1510 North Pine Street · (805) 550-5333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 North Pine Street, Santa Maria, CA 93458
Donovan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated single story home, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car garage home with a large backyard. New paint, carpet, blinds and new light fixtures, Indoor laundry hook ups. Information is deemed reliable, but not verified. Move right in.
Rent $1,900 per month. Term: 12-month lease Security Deposit: $3,800 Tenant Pays all utilities- Owner Pays for front yard landscaping only. No Pets. All tenants must view the unit before the application can be processed.
Application Fee $45 per tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 N Pine Street have any available units?
1510 N Pine Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1510 N Pine Street have?
Some of 1510 N Pine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 N Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 N Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 N Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1510 N Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Maria.
Does 1510 N Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1510 N Pine Street does offer parking.
Does 1510 N Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 N Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 N Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1510 N Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1510 N Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1510 N Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 N Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 N Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 N Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 N Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
