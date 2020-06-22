Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1117 Joseph Street Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Home in Northeast Santa Maria - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on large 9,583 sq. ft. lot. Beautiful open kitchen with great island, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets and a pantry! Living room with fireplace and tile floors. Private upstairs loft would make for a perfect office or play space. The laundry room is located inside for added convenience. Fenced back yard with a large patio for entertaining. Two garage with opener. Gardening service included.



1 year lease. No pets. No smoking. Military tenants welcome.



(RLNE5857734)