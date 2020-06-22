All apartments in Santa Maria
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1117 Joseph Street

1117 Joseph Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Joseph Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Country Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
1117 Joseph Street Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Home in Northeast Santa Maria - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on large 9,583 sq. ft. lot. Beautiful open kitchen with great island, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets and a pantry! Living room with fireplace and tile floors. Private upstairs loft would make for a perfect office or play space. The laundry room is located inside for added convenience. Fenced back yard with a large patio for entertaining. Two garage with opener. Gardening service included.

1 year lease. No pets. No smoking. Military tenants welcome.

(RLNE5857734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Joseph Street have any available units?
1117 Joseph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Maria, CA.
What amenities does 1117 Joseph Street have?
Some of 1117 Joseph Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Joseph Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Joseph Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Joseph Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Joseph Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Maria.
Does 1117 Joseph Street offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Joseph Street does offer parking.
Does 1117 Joseph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Joseph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Joseph Street have a pool?
No, 1117 Joseph Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Joseph Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 Joseph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Joseph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Joseph Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Joseph Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Joseph Street does not have units with air conditioning.
