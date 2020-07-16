All apartments in Santa Barbara County
181 Rincon Point

181 Rincon Point Road · (805) 969-1258
Location

181 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA 93013

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
(((($5000 Weekly Price! Available Starting Jan 1st 2021 )))) Beautiful Vacation Home overlooking Rincon Beach, Four bedrooms, sleeps 6, family room, living room, ocean view enclosed dining deck and patio sun areas in garden setting. Spa and outside shower, easy beachaccess. Rincon is a gated area and famous surf spot. NP/NS this is the weekly price. It could also be rentedmonthly but the price varies depending on what months are available - but again, this $5,000 is a weekly price only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Rincon Point have any available units?
181 Rincon Point has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 Rincon Point have?
Some of 181 Rincon Point's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Rincon Point currently offering any rent specials?
181 Rincon Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Rincon Point pet-friendly?
No, 181 Rincon Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara County.
Does 181 Rincon Point offer parking?
Yes, 181 Rincon Point offers parking.
Does 181 Rincon Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Rincon Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Rincon Point have a pool?
No, 181 Rincon Point does not have a pool.
Does 181 Rincon Point have accessible units?
No, 181 Rincon Point does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Rincon Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Rincon Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Rincon Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Rincon Point does not have units with air conditioning.
