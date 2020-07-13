/
apartments under 2200
27 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in San Rafael, CA
7 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
6 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,995
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
1 Unit Available
Rafael Meadows-Los Ranchitos
117 Merrydale Rd
117 Merrydale Road, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage was recently updated. The home features laminate floors, double pane windows, and stainless steel appliances. A stackable washer/dryer is in the unit.
Results within 5 miles of San Rafael
1 Unit Available
5 Circle Drive -D
5 Circle Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
670 sqft
This recently updated and spacious one bedroom one bath second floor end unit apartment has beautiful Tiburon hill views.
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
40 Cottage Avenue
40 Cottage Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Point Richmond. Amenities included: central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and backyard patio. Utilities included: heat, water, and trash.
Results within 10 miles of San Rafael
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
6 Units Available
San Pablo
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
3 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
2 Units Available
Central Novato
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mirabella in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
1808 Pacific Avenue
1808 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
North and East
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
1 Unit Available
1616 Lexington Ave
1616 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
790 sqft
Upper Level Unit Near BART. - Virtual Tour and Applications on our company website.
1 Unit Available
North and East
458 33rd Street
458 33rd Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Duplex in Downtown Richmond...
1 Unit Available
Northeast Novato
61 Robinhood Dr
61 Robinhood Drive, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2375 sqft
These are the views you have been waiting for! Incredible 270 degree panorama from Twin Peaks to the Bay Bridge with Downtown and the Golden Gate Bridge in between! This quiet cul-de-sac is a prime North Slope location near restaurants and
1 Unit Available
City Center
1532 Chanslor Ave # V
1532 Chanslor Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! -Newer kitchen with granite counters and tile floors. -Tile shower surround in bathroom.
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
187 Bayside Ct
187 Bayside Court, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
771 sqft
187 Bayside Ct Available 06/06/20 Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! - Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! -Hardwood floors throughout, except for bedroom and
1 Unit Available
East Richmond
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Richmond Annex
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.
1 Unit Available
7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin
7349 Lucas Valley Road, Marin County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
Pending: Quaint 1bd/1ba Cabin. Peaceful, Tranquil setting. VIDEO- FOUNDATION- - This unique Kincaid like cabin sits on a large shared lot, but separated from the main home on opposite side of the foot bridge, allowing for ones privacy.
