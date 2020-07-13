/
21 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in San Rafael, CA
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,995
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Point Richmond
40 Cottage Avenue
40 Cottage Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Point Richmond. Amenities included: central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and backyard patio. Utilities included: heat, water, and trash.
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
San Pablo
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Central Novato
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mirabella in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Pacific Heights
1808 Pacific Avenue
1808 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
North and East
458 33rd Street
458 33rd Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Duplex in Downtown Richmond...
Northeast Novato
61 Robinhood Dr
61 Robinhood Drive, Novato, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2375 sqft
These are the views you have been waiting for! Incredible 270 degree panorama from Twin Peaks to the Bay Bridge with Downtown and the Golden Gate Bridge in between! This quiet cul-de-sac is a prime North Slope location near restaurants and
City Center
1532 Chanslor Ave # V
1532 Chanslor Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! -Newer kitchen with granite counters and tile floors. -Tile shower surround in bathroom.
San Pablo
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo. This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area.
Southwest Richmond Annex
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.
7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin
7349 Lucas Valley Road, Marin County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
Pending: Quaint 1bd/1ba Cabin. Peaceful, Tranquil setting. VIDEO- FOUNDATION- - This unique Kincaid like cabin sits on a large shared lot, but separated from the main home on opposite side of the foot bridge, allowing for ones privacy.
San Pablo
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Santa Fe
253 South 8th Street
253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.
Panhandle Annex
1233 South 55th Street
1233 South 55th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: hardwood floors and laundry in building.Regular Garbage included. Tenant pays for PG&E and water. No pet. Date Available: Jul 8th 2020. $1,800/month rent.
Belding Woods
2007 Barrett Avenue
2007 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
790 sqft
Nicely remodeled unit within totally rehabbed Vintage 4-plex. Upper interior end unit, located on corner of Barrett Ave and 20th St. Steps from the Richmond BART station. Everything newer and modern. Spacious floor plan. Bay windows in front.
