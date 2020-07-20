All apartments in San Pasqual
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

261 S Vinedo Avenue

261 South Vinedo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

261 South Vinedo Avenue, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have any available units?
261 S Vinedo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Pasqual, CA.
Is 261 S Vinedo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
261 S Vinedo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 S Vinedo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pasqual.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 261 S Vinedo Avenue offers parking.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have a pool?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
