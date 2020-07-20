Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Pasqual, CA
/
261 S Vinedo Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
261 S Vinedo Avenue
261 South Vinedo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
261 South Vinedo Avenue, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have any available units?
261 S Vinedo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Pasqual, CA
.
Is 261 S Vinedo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
261 S Vinedo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 S Vinedo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Pasqual
.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 261 S Vinedo Avenue offers parking.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have a pool?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 S Vinedo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 S Vinedo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
