615 Plymouth Road
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

615 Plymouth Road

615 Plymouth Rd · No Longer Available
Location

615 Plymouth Rd, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly upgraded home in the sought after city of San Marino! The beautiful cottage style house has been meticulously renovated and expanded in 2016-2017. With a new master suite and remodeled kitchen, the house is customized with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and Caesar stone countertops. The home is also located in the coveted part of the Mission District in San Marino. The school district is top-notch and highly rated. In move-in ready condition, you must come see and appreciate this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Plymouth Road have any available units?
615 Plymouth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
Is 615 Plymouth Road currently offering any rent specials?
615 Plymouth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Plymouth Road pet-friendly?
No, 615 Plymouth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 615 Plymouth Road offer parking?
No, 615 Plymouth Road does not offer parking.
Does 615 Plymouth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Plymouth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Plymouth Road have a pool?
No, 615 Plymouth Road does not have a pool.
Does 615 Plymouth Road have accessible units?
No, 615 Plymouth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Plymouth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Plymouth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Plymouth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Plymouth Road does not have units with air conditioning.
