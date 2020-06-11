/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:20 AM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Luis Obispo, CA
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
French Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Bluebell Way
1050 Bluebell Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Wonderful "Single Level" 2 bed/2bath 1363sqft stand-alone Condominium. This beautiful condo has an attached 2 car garage and extra visitors parking space next to the driveway.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1445 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED MONTH TO MONTH - Must See! Available Now! - This 2 bedroom master suites, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage is centrally located near downtown San Luis Obispo! Available NOW to rent "Month To Month" Rent: $3,150.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Islay
1 Unit Available
1201 MANZANITA
1201 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 Manzanita Way - Large 2 Bedroom/2 and a half bath condo available for rent in the Arbors! Both bedrooms are master suites with their own bathrooms! Condo has a 2 car garage, an office space, a private patio and fenced back yard as well as an
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Islay
1 Unit Available
1276 Manzanita Way
1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
45-M Stenner Street
45 Stenner St, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
45-M Stenner Street Available 07/10/20 45-M STENNER STREET *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* - *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* CEDAR CREEK - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO INCLUDES FRIDGE, RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, & BRAND NEW STAINLESS STACKABLE LG
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
45 Stenner Unit H
45 Stenner Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
45 Stenner Unit H Available 08/17/20 Great location, 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a great 2 bedroom unit in Cedar Creek! It won't last long, schedule a showing NOW! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Balcony, & Much more! Please call us now at 805.512.
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2220 Exposition Drive #64
2220 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
2220 Exposition Drive #64 Available 06/24/20 Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Billygoat Acres
1 Unit Available
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1322 sqft
Light, bright Condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath is located in the Laguna Green complex close to shopping, restaurants, hiking and biking trails. French door access to private patio.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
440 Pacific Street
440 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1059 sqft
Downtown unit. Ground level, single story unit in a 4plex. Approx 1455 sqft. Very large Living Room, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room with storage. Large Kitchen with pantry, includes dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Monte Vista
1 Unit Available
1239 E Foothill Boulevard
1239 Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1116 sqft
Carhill Complex - 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo. End unit. 1 block to Cal Poly near Foothill Boulevard & California Avenue. Washer & dryer hookups,Kitchen includes dishwasher and fridge. Included in rent: Trash, 2 off street parking. Non-smoking unit.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
1321 Osos St
1321 Osos Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1359 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths brand-new modern home offers the finest downtown living in 1,359 square feet. On the edge of San Luis Obispo's historic and downtown districts, this condo is just steps away from the finest that SLO has to offer.
Results within 10 miles of San Luis Obispo
1 of 15
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
Similar Pages
San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Luis Obispo 3 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Balcony
San Luis Obispo Apartments with GarageSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Luis Obispo Apartments with ParkingSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Washer-Dryer