889 Buchon Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities. Property features original wood floors and built ins, all highlighted by period light fixtures. The home is filled with natural light thanks to the numerous windows in the home. Rear yard is fenced and perfect for enjoying the warm San Luis weather. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in rear shed. Garage provides room for off-street parking of smaller vehicles.



Neighborhood has many other homes of the same time period, and features special round-abouts and bike lanes to deter traffic non-local traffic.



COSIGNERS NOT ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner to provide gardener.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.



The link for a virtual tour is:

https://poly.google.com/view/fBKryA21AvM



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1760281?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 0187602



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Security Deposit: $3,375, Available 7/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.