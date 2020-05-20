All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:03 PM

889 Buchon Street

889 Buchon Street · (805) 351-3999
Location

889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities. Property features original wood floors and built ins, all highlighted by period light fixtures. The home is filled with natural light thanks to the numerous windows in the home. Rear yard is fenced and perfect for enjoying the warm San Luis weather. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in rear shed. Garage provides room for off-street parking of smaller vehicles.

Neighborhood has many other homes of the same time period, and features special round-abouts and bike lanes to deter traffic non-local traffic.

COSIGNERS NOT ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner to provide gardener.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.

The link for a virtual tour is:
https://poly.google.com/view/fBKryA21AvM

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1760281?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 0187602

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Security Deposit: $3,375, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 Buchon Street have any available units?
889 Buchon Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 889 Buchon Street currently offering any rent specials?
889 Buchon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Buchon Street pet-friendly?
No, 889 Buchon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 889 Buchon Street offer parking?
Yes, 889 Buchon Street does offer parking.
Does 889 Buchon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 Buchon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Buchon Street have a pool?
No, 889 Buchon Street does not have a pool.
Does 889 Buchon Street have accessible units?
No, 889 Buchon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Buchon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 889 Buchon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 889 Buchon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 889 Buchon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
