Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:43 AM

728 Johnson Avenue

728 Johnson Avenue · (805) 351-3999
Location

728 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
Studio apartment for lease. This upstairs studio is close to both Poly and the downtown area. Quaint unit has high ceilings and lots of windows. Unit rests above central courtyard area. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry and plenty of counter space.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/c1wMg5FsnWP

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1874307?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,080, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,620, Available 8/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
728 Johnson Avenue has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 728 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
728 Johnson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 728 Johnson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 728 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
No, 728 Johnson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 728 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Johnson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 728 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 728 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 728 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Johnson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Johnson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Johnson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
