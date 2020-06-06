728 Johnson Avenue

Amenities

courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard

Studio apartment for lease. This upstairs studio is close to both Poly and the downtown area. Quaint unit has high ceilings and lots of windows. Unit rests above central courtyard area. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry and plenty of counter space.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/c1wMg5FsnWP



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1874307?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,080, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,620, Available 8/12/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

