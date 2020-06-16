All apartments in San Luis Obispo
688 Rancho Drive

688 Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

688 Rancho Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS

3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, newly painted wood cabinets, new appliances, and an informal dining area.

Relax in either the front or backyard which have been professionally landscaped with drought resistant plants and creative hard scape features. The living room and family room have a nice fireplace and also offer plenty of natural light from large windows. The 2 guest bedrooms have great views out of the front of the home and the larger back bedroom features 2 closets as well as its own private bathroom.

Home includes an attached 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups, and plenty of room for storage.

12 month Lease. NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/1BZkd_pEhcR

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1600076?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Rancho Drive have any available units?
688 Rancho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Luis Obispo, CA.
What amenities does 688 Rancho Drive have?
Some of 688 Rancho Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 Rancho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
688 Rancho Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Rancho Drive pet-friendly?
No, 688 Rancho Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 688 Rancho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 688 Rancho Drive does offer parking.
Does 688 Rancho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 Rancho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Rancho Drive have a pool?
No, 688 Rancho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 688 Rancho Drive have accessible units?
No, 688 Rancho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Rancho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 Rancho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 Rancho Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 Rancho Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
