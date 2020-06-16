688 Rancho Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, newly painted wood cabinets, new appliances, and an informal dining area.



Relax in either the front or backyard which have been professionally landscaped with drought resistant plants and creative hard scape features. The living room and family room have a nice fireplace and also offer plenty of natural light from large windows. The 2 guest bedrooms have great views out of the front of the home and the larger back bedroom features 2 closets as well as its own private bathroom.



Home includes an attached 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups, and plenty of room for storage.



12 month Lease. NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



https://poly.google.com/view/1BZkd_pEhcR



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1600076?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 5/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

