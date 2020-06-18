Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

462 Dana St Available 09/01/20 Charming Historic 3bd/2ba Two Story House, Walking Distance to Downtown SLO - Charming historic 3bd, 2ba two story home. Adjacent to Downtown SLO, has an updated kitchen, and two large, tree covered yard areas. Landscaping included with the cost of rent. All utilities are the tenant’s responsibility. The house is well maintained by the property owner and suitable for up to four occupants (max). No Pets & No Smoking. $3300/month with 12 month lease agreement. DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5472822)