San Luis Obispo, CA
462 Dana St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

462 Dana St

462 Dana Street · (805) 541-1822
Location

462 Dana Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 462 Dana St · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
462 Dana St Available 09/01/20 Charming Historic 3bd/2ba Two Story House, Walking Distance to Downtown SLO - Charming historic 3bd, 2ba two story home. Adjacent to Downtown SLO, has an updated kitchen, and two large, tree covered yard areas. Landscaping included with the cost of rent. All utilities are the tenant’s responsibility. The house is well maintained by the property owner and suitable for up to four occupants (max). No Pets & No Smoking. $3300/month with 12 month lease agreement. DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Dana St have any available units?
462 Dana St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 462 Dana St currently offering any rent specials?
462 Dana St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Dana St pet-friendly?
No, 462 Dana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 462 Dana St offer parking?
No, 462 Dana St does not offer parking.
Does 462 Dana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Dana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Dana St have a pool?
No, 462 Dana St does not have a pool.
Does 462 Dana St have accessible units?
No, 462 Dana St does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Dana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Dana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Dana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Dana St does not have units with air conditioning.
