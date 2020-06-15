All apartments in San Luis Obispo
45-M Stenner Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

45-M Stenner Street

45 Stenner St · (805) 541-6664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Stenner St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Santa Rosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 45-M Stenner Street · Avail. Jul 10

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
45-M Stenner Street Available 07/10/20 45-M STENNER STREET *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* - *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* CEDAR CREEK - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO INCLUDES FRIDGE, RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, & BRAND NEW STAINLESS STACKABLE LG WASHER/DRYER. 2 PARKING PLACES (1 COVERED SPACE), POOL & BBQ ON SITE. JUST MINUTES FROM CAL POLY!! TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES, EXCEPT TRASH. NO PETS OR SMOKING OF ANY KIND. LEASE TO 6/25/21. MAX OF 4 OCCUPANTS. *EFFECTIVE 1/1/2021 RENT WILL BE $2,500*

Presented by: REG Property Management, Inc.

DRE# 01370663
(805) 541-6664/ www.regmgmt.com

**Showings are strictly by appointment only. Please drive by the
property prior to calling the office for an Appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS CURRENTLY OCCUPYING
UNITS!

Please note, dates of availability, rent, security deposit,
appliances & utilities are subject to change without prior notice. All
properties have a no smoking policy, of any kind of substance.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-M Stenner Street have any available units?
45-M Stenner Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-M Stenner Street have?
Some of 45-M Stenner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-M Stenner Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-M Stenner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-M Stenner Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-M Stenner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 45-M Stenner Street offer parking?
Yes, 45-M Stenner Street does offer parking.
Does 45-M Stenner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45-M Stenner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-M Stenner Street have a pool?
Yes, 45-M Stenner Street has a pool.
Does 45-M Stenner Street have accessible units?
No, 45-M Stenner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-M Stenner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45-M Stenner Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45-M Stenner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-M Stenner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
