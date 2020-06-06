440 Pacific Street

Amenities
Downtown unit. Ground level, single story unit in a 4plex. Approx 1455 sqft. Very large Living Room, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room with storage. Large Kitchen with pantry, includes dishwasher and refrigerator. 1 parking space on site with off street parking .Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Close to amenities and bus routes.
Terms:
Rent: $2250/mo
Lease Term: July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021
Tenant pays: gas, electric and water.
Owner pays: Trash
Security Deposit : $3,375
Non-smoking unit, no pets
Lease Terms: Available approximately July 1, 2019 for a 1 year lease.
Application fee: $45/person
Move in Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move in Walk Thru with Agent and Digital Images of Move In property condition