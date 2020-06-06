440 Pacific Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Downtown unit. Ground level, single story unit in a 4plex. Approx 1455 sqft. Very large Living Room, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room with storage. Large Kitchen with pantry, includes dishwasher and refrigerator. 1 parking space on site with off street parking .Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Close to amenities and bus routes.



Terms:

Rent: $2250/mo

Lease Term: July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021

Tenant pays: gas, electric and water.

Owner pays: Trash

Security Deposit : $3,375

Non-smoking unit, no pets

Lease Terms: Available approximately July 1, 2019 for a 1 year lease.

Application fee: $45/person

Move in Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move in Walk Thru with Agent and Digital Images of Move In property condition