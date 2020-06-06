All apartments in San Luis Obispo


San Luis Obispo, CA
440 Pacific Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:41 PM

440 Pacific Street

440 Pacific Street · (805) 550-5333
Location

440 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Downtown unit. Ground level, single story unit in a 4plex. Approx 1455 sqft. Very large Living Room, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room with storage. Large Kitchen with pantry, includes dishwasher and refrigerator. 1 parking space on site with off street parking .Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Close to amenities and bus routes.

Terms:
Rent: $2250/mo
Lease Term: July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021
Tenant pays: gas, electric and water.
Owner pays: Trash
Security Deposit : $3,375
Non-smoking unit, no pets
Lease Terms: Available approximately July 1, 2019 for a 1 year lease.
Application fee: $45/person
Move in Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move in Walk Thru with Agent and Digital Images of Move In property condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Pacific Street have any available units?
440 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Pacific Street have?
Some of 440 Pacific Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 440 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 440 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 440 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 440 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 440 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 440 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
