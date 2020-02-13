All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Find more places like 39 Rafael Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo, CA
/
39 Rafael Way
Last updated February 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

39 Rafael Way

39 Rafael Way · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Luis Obispo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

39 Rafael Way, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Bishops Knoll

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home is located in close proximity to Foothill area shopping centers and only a short walk to public transit that can take you downtown or to campus. Home comes complete with a stove/oven, fridge, washer/dryer, and dishwasher.

12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Gardener included!

If selected as a tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are currently no available showing times, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266351?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Security Deposit: $4,800, Available 8/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Rafael Way have any available units?
39 Rafael Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Rafael Way have?
Some of 39 Rafael Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Rafael Way currently offering any rent specials?
39 Rafael Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Rafael Way pet-friendly?
No, 39 Rafael Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 39 Rafael Way offer parking?
No, 39 Rafael Way does not offer parking.
Does 39 Rafael Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Rafael Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Rafael Way have a pool?
No, 39 Rafael Way does not have a pool.
Does 39 Rafael Way have accessible units?
No, 39 Rafael Way does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Rafael Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Rafael Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Rafael Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Rafael Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 39 Rafael Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Luis Obispo 3 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Parking
San Luis Obispo Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CANipomo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity