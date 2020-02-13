39 Rafael Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range oven refrigerator

This 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home is located in close proximity to Foothill area shopping centers and only a short walk to public transit that can take you downtown or to campus. Home comes complete with a stove/oven, fridge, washer/dryer, and dishwasher.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Gardener included!



If selected as a tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Security Deposit: $4,800, Available 8/13/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

