Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:09 AM

369 Lemon Street

369 Lemon Street · (805) 541-6664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Luis Obispo
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

369 Lemon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Santa Rosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 369 Lemon Street · Avail. Jul 8

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
369 Lemon Street Available 07/08/20 369 Lemon Street - LARGE, BRIGHT 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME CLOSE TO CAL POLY, RESTAURANTS AND SANTA ROSA PARK. INCLUDES RANGE, DISHWASHER AND LAUNDRY HOOK UPS. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. LEASE TO 6/24/2021.

RENT: $6,000 DEP: $6,500 AVAIL: 7/8

Presented by: REG Property Management, Inc.

DRE # 01370663

(805) 541-6664 | www.regmgmt.com

**Showings are strictly by appointment only. Please drive by the property prior to calling the office for an Appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS CURRENTLY OCCUPYING UNITS!
Please note, dates of availability, rent, security deposit, appliances
& utilities are subject to change without prior notice. All properties have a no smoking policy, of any kind of substance.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Lemon Street have any available units?
369 Lemon Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 369 Lemon Street currently offering any rent specials?
369 Lemon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Lemon Street pet-friendly?
No, 369 Lemon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 369 Lemon Street offer parking?
No, 369 Lemon Street does not offer parking.
Does 369 Lemon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Lemon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Lemon Street have a pool?
No, 369 Lemon Street does not have a pool.
Does 369 Lemon Street have accessible units?
No, 369 Lemon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Lemon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Lemon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Lemon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 Lemon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
