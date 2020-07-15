Amenities

some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

241 BRIDGE STREET Available 09/01/20 241 Bridge St., San Luis Obispo - End unit that backs up to South Hills Preserve Open Space! All homes at Terraza include fiber optic internet. Modern, and beautiful neighborhoods, less than a mile to historic downtown San Luis Obispo restaurants, bars, and shopping. This is a tri-level home offering two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a study and an open concept living area 1659 sqft. Rent includes HOA fees with ultra high speed fiberoptic internet access, trash and gardener.



Please contact our office to schedule a showing: California-West, Inc 805-543-9119 or email slo@california-west.com



*Renter's Insurance required upon move in*



California West Property Management

Derek Banducci

DRE Lic. #01276163



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887593)