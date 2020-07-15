All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

241 BRIDGE STREET

241 Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 Bridge Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Amenities

some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
241 BRIDGE STREET Available 09/01/20 241 Bridge St., San Luis Obispo - End unit that backs up to South Hills Preserve Open Space! All homes at Terraza include fiber optic internet. Modern, and beautiful neighborhoods, less than a mile to historic downtown San Luis Obispo restaurants, bars, and shopping. This is a tri-level home offering two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a study and an open concept living area 1659 sqft. Rent includes HOA fees with ultra high speed fiberoptic internet access, trash and gardener.

Please contact our office to schedule a showing: California-West, Inc 805-543-9119 or email slo@california-west.com

*Renter's Insurance required upon move in*

California West Property Management
Derek Banducci
DRE Lic. #01276163

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 BRIDGE STREET have any available units?
241 BRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Is 241 BRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
241 BRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 BRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 241 BRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 241 BRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 241 BRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 241 BRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 BRIDGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 BRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 241 BRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 241 BRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 241 BRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 241 BRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 BRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 BRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 BRIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
