San Luis Obispo, CA
2070 Binns Court
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:29 AM

2070 Binns Court

2070 Binns Court
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Johnson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2467 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only!

Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks. Home is fully furnished and is located at the end of a quite cul de sac. Living room has fireplace. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, oven and dishwasher, the large laundry room includes washer and dryer and a lot of storage. Home includes 2 car garage, patios and decks.

6 Month Lease Only. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking on premises. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/2XaBrNoALaq

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1212941?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,875, Available 4/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Binns Court have any available units?
2070 Binns Court has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2070 Binns Court have?
Some of 2070 Binns Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 Binns Court currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Binns Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Binns Court pet-friendly?
No, 2070 Binns Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 2070 Binns Court offer parking?
Yes, 2070 Binns Court does offer parking.
Does 2070 Binns Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2070 Binns Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Binns Court have a pool?
No, 2070 Binns Court does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Binns Court have accessible units?
No, 2070 Binns Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Binns Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 Binns Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Binns Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Binns Court does not have units with air conditioning.
