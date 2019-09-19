180 Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

Terrific 7 bedroom, 7 bath, nearly 5000 square foot Spanish-style single-family home. Home includes gas heated hot tub and decking next to family room. New carpet, built-in oak cabinetry and flooring just refinished. Newly painted inside and out. Updated kitchen includes Sub-Zero fridge. Huge basement with study areas, offices and utility rooms. Wired throughout for your own internet server, and intercom with music in most rooms. Double-pane windows and new heater/air conditioner. Other features include attached 2 car, patio areas, air conditioning, washer & dryer hookups, and nicely landscaped yards. Lease will end 6/29/20. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Owner to provide gardener. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.Please do NOT enter the property. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers pre Move-in inspection with agent, digital records of property condition for tenant protection, and a follow up maintenance appointment.To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are not any times left for this week, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.The registration link for the property is:https://secure.rently.com/properties/999229CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023Rental Terms: Rent-$6000 per month Security Deposit->$9000.00No Smoking No PetsNew Lease to End 6.29.20Rental Terms: Rent: $6,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $9,000, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

