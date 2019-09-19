All apartments in San Luis Obispo
180 Foothill Boulevard
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:28 PM

180 Foothill Boulevard

180 E Foothill Blvd · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 E Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 4932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Terrific 7 bedroom, 7 bath, nearly 5000 square foot Spanish-style single-family home. Home includes gas heated hot tub and decking next to family room. New carpet, built-in oak cabinetry and flooring just refinished. Newly painted inside and out. Updated kitchen includes Sub-Zero fridge. Huge basement with study areas, offices and utility rooms. Wired throughout for your own internet server, and intercom with music in most rooms. Double-pane windows and new heater/air conditioner. Other features include attached 2 car, patio areas, air conditioning, washer & dryer hookups, and nicely landscaped yards. Lease will end 6/29/20. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Owner to provide gardener. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.Please do NOT enter the property. A showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website, and can be turned in at the time of showing or sent to our office via email or fax. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has viewed the property.If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers pre Move-in inspection with agent, digital records of property condition for tenant protection, and a follow up maintenance appointment.To register for an agent showing, please click on the link in the description below. If there are not any times left for this week, you will automatically be placed onto our interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.The registration link for the property is:https://secure.rently.com/properties/999229CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023Rental Terms: Rent-$6000 per month Security Deposit->$9000.00No Smoking No PetsNew Lease to End 6.29.20Rental Terms: Rent: $6,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $9,000, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
180 Foothill Boulevard has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 180 Foothill Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
180 Foothill Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Foothill Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 180 Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
No, 180 Foothill Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 180 Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 180 Foothill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 180 Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 180 Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 Foothill Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
