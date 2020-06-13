All apartments in San Luis Obispo
1502 Johnson Avenue

1502 Johnson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1502 Johnson Avenue Available 07/08/20 1502 Johnson Avenue - SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN AND SAN LUIS OBISPO HIGH SCHOOL. HOME INCLUDES HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORING, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS THROUGHOUT. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. LEASE TO 6/24/2021.

Presented by: REG Property Management, Inc.

DRE # 01370663

(805) 541-6664 | www.regmgmt.com

**Showings are strictly by appointment only. Please drive by the property prior to calling the office for an Appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS CURRENTLY OCCUPYING UNITS!
Please note, dates of availability, rent, security deposit, appliances
& utilities are subject to change without prior notice. All properties have a no smoking policy, of any kind of substance.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
1502 Johnson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Is 1502 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Johnson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Johnson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1502 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1502 Johnson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Johnson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1502 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1502 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Johnson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Johnson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Johnson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
