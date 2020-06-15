All apartments in San Luis Obispo
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, #9

1330 Southwood Drive · (805) 801-6498
Location

1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Arlita

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1528 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.

Carpet upstairs, vinyl-wood plank flooring downstairs. Beyond private rear patio space is the common green lawn area allowing plenty of natural light and an open and airy feeling.

The kitchen is open to the living room over a breakfast bar and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and balcony.

Washer and dryer hook-ups are inside - washer and dryer included. One car garage with two additional assigned parking spaces.

Professionally managed by Comet Realty, Keith Silva Lic#01335779

Please inquire by email only
This property is non-smoking and does not accept pets

(RLNE5526237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 have any available units?
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 have?
Some of 1330 Southwood Drive, #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 does offer parking.
Does 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 have a pool?
No, 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 have accessible units?
No, 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Southwood Drive, #9 does not have units with air conditioning.
