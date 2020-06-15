Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.



Carpet upstairs, vinyl-wood plank flooring downstairs. Beyond private rear patio space is the common green lawn area allowing plenty of natural light and an open and airy feeling.



The kitchen is open to the living room over a breakfast bar and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.



Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and balcony.



Washer and dryer hook-ups are inside - washer and dryer included. One car garage with two additional assigned parking spaces.



Professionally managed by Comet Realty, Keith Silva Lic#01335779



Please inquire by email only

This property is non-smoking and does not accept pets



(RLNE5526237)