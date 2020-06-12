/
avila beach
83 Apartments for rent in Avila Beach, CA📍
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.
Results within 1 mile of Avila Beach
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.
Results within 5 miles of Avila Beach
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
Meadow Park
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.
Madonna
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.
Higuera
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 BRANCH Available 07/01/20 523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.
Japantown
3130 Lirio Court
3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1412 sqft
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.
Downtown SLO
462 Dana St
462 Dana Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
462 Dana St Available 09/01/20 Charming Historic 3bd/2ba Two Story House, Walking Distance to Downtown SLO - Charming historic 3bd, 2ba two story home. Adjacent to Downtown SLO, has an updated kitchen, and two large, tree covered yard areas.
South Broad Street
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6
3591 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1800 sqft
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6 Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a large, condo in the Broad St. Community.
Billygoat Acres
1732 Partridge Dr (Available: NOW)
1732 Partridge Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Two Car Garage - Spacious 3bd/2ba house with two car garage and large, fenced backyard. Located in a nice residential neighborhood off of LOVR. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. No pets. Available: Now.
French Park
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1
871 El Capitan Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1 Available 07/01/20 871 El Capitan 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE4890746)
Meadow Park
2701 Meadow St
2701 Meadow Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2701 Meadow St Available 09/01/20 Clean and Spacious 4bd/3ba House Close to Bus Routes - Clean and spacious 4bd/3ba single family home close to bus routes and Meadow Park. Great price on rent! All appliances included with the rental.
LOVR Creekside Area
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.
San Luis Ranch
1766 PINECOVE
1766 Pinecove Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1213 sqft
1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard.
Meadow Park
2220 Exposition Drive #64
2220 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
2220 Exposition Drive #64 Available 06/24/20 Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground.
Downtown SLO
525-527 Higuera Street
525 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
527 Higuera Street Unit 6 Available 07/11/20 Downtown SLO Apartment in Historical Building - Cute and Cozy 1 Bed 1 bath apartment in Historical Building on Higuera Street. Enjoy the short distance to shops downtown. Conveniently located.
Prefumo
1750 Prefumo Canyon Rd. #54
1750 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Canada Townhome Quiet Community - Very nice unit. The Owners have taken very good care of this unit. Two story with private patio. Spacious rooms and and closet space. Townhome in the La Canada Village community.
Meadow Park
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1202 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.
Downtown SLO
411 Brizzolara Street
411 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1413 sqft
Terrific 3 bed + 2.5 bath home near downtown San Luis Obispo. Home is nearby the freeway, hiking trails, schools, and restaurants. Pictures coming soon. 12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.
961 West Foothill Boulevard
961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows.
Madonna
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.
Billygoat Acres
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1322 sqft
Light, bright Condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath is located in the Laguna Green complex close to shopping, restaurants, hiking and biking trails. French door access to private patio.
Downtown SLO
440 Pacific Street
440 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown unit. Ground level, single story unit in a 4plex. Approx 1455 sqft. Very large Living Room, 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room with storage. Large Kitchen with pantry, includes dishwasher and refrigerator.
