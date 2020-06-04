All apartments in San Luis Obispo
1239 E Foothill Boulevard
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:53 AM

1239 E Foothill Boulevard

1239 Foothill Boulevard · (805) 550-5333
Location

1239 Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Monte Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Carhill Complex - 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo. End unit. 1 block to Cal Poly near Foothill Boulevard & California Avenue. Washer & dryer hookups,Kitchen includes dishwasher and fridge. Included in rent: Trash, 2 off street parking. Non-smoking unit. No dogs or other pets considered.

Terms:
Rent: $3,150 /month,
Security Deposit: $ 5100 Security Deposit
Lease: July 1, 2020, for a 1 year lease.
Utilities: Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric Water, Owner Pays: Trash and HOA Fees
Application Fee: $45
Move In Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move In Walk Thru with Agent, and Digital Images of Move In property condition.

Call or txt for applications and video link to Laurie Gahagan, 805-458-2958

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 E Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
1239 E Foothill Boulevard has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1239 E Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 1239 E Foothill Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 E Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1239 E Foothill Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 E Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 E Foothill Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1239 E Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1239 E Foothill Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1239 E Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 E Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 E Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1239 E Foothill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1239 E Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1239 E Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 E Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 E Foothill Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 E Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 E Foothill Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
