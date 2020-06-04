1239 E Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Carhill Complex - 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo. End unit. 1 block to Cal Poly near Foothill Boulevard & California Avenue. Washer & dryer hookups,Kitchen includes dishwasher and fridge. Included in rent: Trash, 2 off street parking. Non-smoking unit. No dogs or other pets considered.



Terms:

Rent: $3,150 /month,

Security Deposit: $ 5100 Security Deposit

Lease: July 1, 2020, for a 1 year lease.

Utilities: Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric Water, Owner Pays: Trash and HOA Fees

Application Fee: $45

Move In Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move In Walk Thru with Agent, and Digital Images of Move In property condition.



Call or txt for applications and video link to Laurie Gahagan, 805-458-2958